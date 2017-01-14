A THIRD One Nation candidate is in the spotlight following homophobic remarks, with party leader Senator Pauline Hanson publicly backing her.
Her Facebook page has since been set to private.
In an interview, Senator Hanson claimed Bell-Henselin’s comments were not anti-gay, and confirmed she will remain the party’s candidate for Glasshouse.
“Those were not homophobic comments at all,” Hanson said. “That was totally taken out of context and I’m quite happy with her comments. She won’t be disendorsed at all.”
The latest incident follows One Nation’s dumping of Bundamba candidate Shan Ju Lin over the weekend for homophobic online comments. The party’s former candidate for Currumbin, Andy Semple, resigned last month after refusing to delete a tweet joking about the “Pink Mafia”.
