THE owner of a Cairns café has spoken out about losing customers because he and his staff are gay.
Jay Horne of Paradiso café said an older couple who were once loyal regulars had told him they would no longer patronise a “gay-owned business”.
“They still walk past every single day but refuse to acknowledge us,” he said. “As the owner of a café I’ve never experienced anything like this.
“To voice the fact that we’re gay owned and operated as being their reason is so hard to understand.
“The only thing I could really think was, okay, maybe these people think that we have a disease or a virus that they were going to contract through our café, or that they believed if we touched them they would end up gay.”
Horne said that while the business is gay owned and operated, the staff are not “overt” about their sexuality. “We don’t even have a rainbow flag,” he said.
The café hasn’t been impacted other than losing the two regulars, but Horne is disappointed that the gay community is still facing discrimination.
“It’s business as usual, but it’s not about that,” he said. “I wanted to let people know that these things do exist.”
Horne said fighting homophobia is important given Cairns has high rates of HIV and youth suicide, often related to a fear of not being accepted in the community as gay.
“I would have been happier if they said they don’t like bagels or they don’t like the service [rather than making it about sexuality],” he said.
I remember when Cairns was going to introduce a relationship register and at the lasy minute they changed their mind. I wonder why? The ACL influencing their decision perhaps? I am gay too just turned 19 and I have lived in Cairns for all of my life, do not be fooled by people saying that Cairn’s is a gay friendly place – in fact far from it! In Queensland because of recent legislation on civil partnerships, same sex adoption, equal age of consent and the abolition on the GPD – please do not be fooled this is a cover up by lawmakers on all sides. Queensland is still the most homophobic place within Australia. Recently a gay cowboy was harassed on Facebook for doing what he loves being a cowboy! For far too long the bigots have been in charge. Well this will soon change right now. We are here – we are gay – get over it and build a bridge bigots – it is 2017!