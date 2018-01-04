—

The Gold Coast is about to get a second LGBTI-friendly nightclub.

Former gay hotspot MP’s is set to relaunch under new management in mid-January, The Mercury has reported.

The club, located just off Orchid Avenue in Surfers Paradise, has had a massive makeover.

The launch of the new-look nightclub comes just months after the opening of nearby gay club Rise on Cavill Avenue.

The all-new MP’s promises a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere and plenty of entertainment from DJs and drag queens.

“We are a mixed venue proudly catering for the gay, lesbian, bi and transgender community,” said club spokesperson Claire Kingston.

“We just want people to know it’s going to be a great place to come and you will feel safe.

“If you want to express yourself and be covered in glitter when you come in, that’s fine—just as long as it’s not going to get on the furniture.”

The nightclub will open from 9 pm Wednesday to Sunday evenings and has a capacity of 350 people.

Surfers Paradise Licensed Venues Association president Tim Martin welcomed the new club, saying he hoped there would be room for two gay venues in the area.

“The more diverse our town becomes and what it offers, then hopefully it draws in a different crowd,” he said.

MP’s said on Facebook that it will be reopening with brand new décor, sound and lighting.

“The wait will be worth it!” the club promised.