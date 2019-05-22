—

Tasmania Police have won this year’s Dorothies Award for inclusive LGBTI practice in emergency services, at a special event in Hobart.

The award is given each year by Tasmanian LGBTI support and education service, Working It Out, to recognise inclusive services and to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

This year’s award was for inclusive practice in Tasmanian emergency services, with other eligible services including Tasmanian Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, the State Emergency Service, and the state’s hospital emergency departments.

Commissioner of Police Darren Hine accepted the award for Tasmania Police, and said that the force had worked hard to be inclusive and respectful.

“Internally we have made positive cultural changes in relation to inclusion and respect, and we celebrate diversity,” he said.

“These include the formation of the LGBTI Strategic Network which offers assistance and support to members, staff and volunteers within the emergency services who identify as LGBTI or who require support for a family member.

“Tasmania Police has created LGBTI Liaison Officer roles across the state who work with the LGBTI community to foster and maintain positive and respectful relationships between Tasmania Police and the LGBTI community.

“While I am proud of our achievements in being an organisation that values diversity and ensures our services meet the needs of all members of the community, we still have work to do. We will continue to work with the community to make sure we are an inclusive and supportive workplace.”

At the special Hobart event, Tasmania’s Deputy Premier and Minister for Education, Jeremy Rockliff, announced that the 2020 Dorothies Award would be for inclusive practice in educational institutions, including early childhood, primary, and high schools, colleges, tertiary institutions, and registered training courses.

A recent report in Victoria found that LGBTI employees at Victoria Police continued to experience homophobic comments, sexual harassment, and discrimination in the workplace. The report – Proud, visible, safe: Responding to Workplace Harm Experienced by LGBTI Employees at Victoria Police – was released on Friday by Victoria Police and the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission (VEOHRC).