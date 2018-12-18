—

The Equality Project has announced the program for Better Together 2019, a national conference bringing together a diverse range of queer advocates and advocacy groups to discuss LGBTI rights in Australia.

Held for the first time earlier this year in Melbourne, next year’s conference will take place in Sydney at the beginning of the year.

International guests for the 2019 conference will include Alison Delpercio from the United States, director of the All Children – All Families project for the Human Rights Campaign who promotes LGBTI advocacy within child welfare agencies, and Frank Berglund from Sweden, the chairperson and board member of RFSL Ungdom, a youth federation for LGBTI rights, whose activism focuses on trans rights, children’s rights, and improving school environments for LGBTI students.

The conference will hold panels on topics ranging from refugees, disability rights, domestic violence, ethnic minorities, rainbow families, sport, intersex stories, transitioning, rural communities, and youth empowerment, through to discrimination, trans and gender diverse parents, faith and religion, the bisexual community, health, ethnic minority women, mentorship, and the Sydney gay scene.

One highlight is ‘In Our Words: Being LGBTIQA+ and seeking asylum in Australia’, a panel hosted by Tina Dixson on the experiences of LGBTI people who sought asylum in Australia, focusing on the effect of existing stigmas, race, faith and gender in their lives here.

Other notable sessions include ‘Gay Conversion Therapy : What it looks like in Australia and how we can stop it’ featuring conversion therapy survivor Chris Csabs, ‘The Experience of Trans and Gender Diverse Parents’ featuring writer Jac Tomlins, ‘This is Me: A storytelling session by SheQu Group’ featuring founder Kamalika Dasgupta and entrepreneur Mikhara Ramsing, and Pride in Diversity’s ‘Workplace Inclusion’.

For the first time the conference will be 100 per cent Auslan interpreted, in addition to a panel of LGBTI Deaf and Hard of Hearing people sharing their experiences in ‘Deaf Rainbow: What does it mean to be Deaf and LGBTIQA+?’

Taking place between 11 – 12 January 2019 at the Aerial UTS Function Centre in Ultimo, the conference is held in partnership with Dowson Turco Lawyers and City of Sydney.

To view the full program and register visit The Equality Project website.