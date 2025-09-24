Artists Called To Celebrate Life, Creation, And Family In New Exhibition

Genea Fertility and the Victorian Pride Centre have issued a call out for LGBTQIA+ artists and allies to participate in their upcoming Exhibition of Life, celebrating and honouring life, creation, and the many forms that family can take.

Running from 13-27 October, the Exhibition of Life invites artists to explore the theme of life in all its complexity – from the literal beginnings of life and the transformation of identity, to new chapters, personal stories, and the emotional realities of creating life through fertility treatment, including the unique role that donors play in helping create LGBTQIA+ families.

“Celebrating life in all its forms is at the heart of the Pride Centre,” said CEO of the Victorian Pride Centre, Paul Horwell.

“From chosen families to donor-conceived families, life takes many shapes in our community. We’re proud to partner with Genea Fertility to showcase artists who explore and honour that diversity.”

Life in all its forms

The brief is deliberately open, encouraging works that interact with the concept of life through a range of artistic mediums and themes. Artists can reflect their own personal experiences with creating life, whether that be with IVF, donor conception, family and community, or broader interpretations of what it means to live, grow, and create.

“Life means something different to everyone,” said Kathleen Waite, Director of Operations at Genea Fertility. “For some, it’s identity and community. For others, it’s transformation, love, and the creation of family.

“At Genea, we see every day how donors and fertility science make it possible for LGBTQIA+ people to create the families they’ve dreamed of. Through this exhibition, we want to open the doors for community artists to reflect and celebrate the many ways life is created.”

Artists are invited to submit an Expression of Interest by 14th September.

The Exhibition of Life runs from 13 to 27 October at the Victorian Pride Centre Theatrette, on Fitzroy Street, St Kilda.