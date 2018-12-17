—

Drummond Street Services and Queerspace are holding a free breakfast for members of the LGBTI community in a Melbourne park on 25th December who may feel displaced or isolated during the holiday period.

Christmas is often portrayed as a source of fun and joy while spending time with family, which can cause hurt and loneliness for those of whom that isn’t true, particularly LGBTI people.

“It’s not uncommon for people who are LGBTIQ+ to find Christmas an intense period, with many being estranged from their family, or dread the idea of seeing family due to being unaccepted or misunderstood because of their sexuality or gender identity,” CEO of Drummond Street Services and Queerspace, Karen Fields, said.

“It can also be a time of our diverse faith and race communities feeling disconnected from the broader community.”

For those who don’t celebrate Christmas the focus on the holiday can also serve to make them feel unwelcome, or that their faith or culture is foreign.

“Whatever the reason, we know that we see heightened levels of distress, social isolation and loneliness,” said Fields.

LGBTI people and their allies who wish to eat, socialise, and have fun with others in a similar situation are invited to come to Melbourne’s Flagstaff Gardens on 25th December between 9:30am and 12:30pm. Volunteers are also welcome.

“This is a breakfast for all LGBTIQ people to come together and feel connected and loved,” Fields said.

To access Drummond Street Services call (03) 9663 6733

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or wellbeing, visit beyondblue.org.au or call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.