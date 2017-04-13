THE Victorian government is offering grants for creative projects to combat homophobia.
Creative initiatives to challenge homophobia in the community can be in any medium, from visual and performing arts to music, design, app development, film or fashion.
“This is about celebrating the creative strength and diversity of Victoria’s LGBTI communities and demonstrates how art in all forms helps tell the story of where we’ve come from and where we’re going as a community,” said Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley.
“The Combatting Homophobia initiative will support groundbreaking and innovative new creative projects while addressing social issues and making a positive community impact.”
Full details of the grants and information on how to apply are available online.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment