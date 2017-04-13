—

THE Victorian government is offering grants for creative projects to combat homophobia.

The $300,000 Combatting Homophobia social impact program, part of the government’s Creative State strategy, will enable creative projects to make a positive impact in the community.

Creative initiatives to challenge homophobia in the community can be in any medium, from visual and performing arts to music, design, app development, film or fashion.

“This is about celebrating the creative strength and diversity of Victoria’s LGBTI communities and demonstrates how art in all forms helps tell the story of where we’ve come from and where we’re going as a community,” said Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley.

“The Combatting Homophobia initiative will support groundbreaking and innovative new creative projects while addressing social issues and making a positive community impact.”

Full details of the grants and information on how to apply are available online.