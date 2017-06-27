—

A VICTORIAN author is crowdfunding money to publish a kids’ book featuring a rainbow family.

Writer and LGBTI advocate Jacqui Tomlins is raising the money through Pozible to self-publish her new manuscript.

“I’ve published books with mainstream publishers before,” wrote Tomlins on the crowdfunding page.

“I wanted to do this one myself. It’s personal. This is about my family and my community.

“I want kids in rainbow families—like mine—to see a family with two mums.”

The new book, The Curse of Grandma Maple!, is about a group of kids challenging themselves in the Canadian wilderness.

Tomlins said the story is not about having two mums, but it is about family.

“And, coincidentally, there are two mums hovering at the edges of the story just doing what mums do,” she wrote.

Tomlins plans to work with cartoonist Matt Glover to illustrate the book, and has also arranged a designer, editor and publisher for the project.

“If you are in a position to support this crowdfunding campaign… I’d really appreciate it,” wrote Tomlins.