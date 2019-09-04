The Gay & Lesbian Organisation of Business & Enterprise (GLOBE) Community Awards have announced their finalists for 2019, recognising outstanding achievements in the LGBTQI community in Victoria.
The sixth annual GLOBE Community Awards ceremony, to be held in Melbourne on October 11, will showcase contributions to the LGBTQI community across eleven categories including Excellence in Small Business, Healthy Community, Artist of the Year, Connecting the LGBTQI+ Community, LGBTQI+ Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Artist of the Year, Media Excellence, Protecting our Community, Straight Ally of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, GLOBE president Dan de Rochefort said, “The LGBTQI+ community continues to grow and prosper thanks to the tireless efforts of many who sacrifice their time to provide support, care for others, challenge the status quo and foster inclusivity.”
“GLOBE is proud to be able to celebrate all that is great about the Victorian rainbow community through the GLOBE Community Awards and we congratulate all of the nominees and thank them for all that they do.”
One of the judges for this year’s awards is the 2018 GLOBE Victorian LGBTQI+ Person of the Year, Jeremy Wiggins.
Wiggins is the co-chair of the trans masculine sexual health advocacy group, PASH.tm and is a longstanding advocating for the LGBTQI community in Victoria.
Wiggins will be joined on the judging panel by Chyloe Kurdas, Farrah Tomazin, Leonard Vary, Matt Buck and Sally Goldner.
The 2019 GLOBE Community Awards are presented in partnership with the Victorian State Government with support from a number of commercial sponsors and are being held at 6.30pm at Peninsula Dockland – Central Pier, 161 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands on October 11.
Tickets are selling fast and are available now at www.globemelbourne.com.au/product/2019awards
GLOBE is a not-for-profit community group that aims to unite Victorian and Australian LGBTQI groups and their supporters while encouraging diversity and inclusiveness through social, professional and community events.
The full list of nominees are as follows:
LGBTQI+ Person of the Year
Adele Moleta
Jo Bangles
Judy Tang
Artist of the Year
Peter Waples-Crowe
Gender Euphoria
James Welsby
Sportsperson of the Year
Stella Lesic
Kay Gravell
Erik Denison
Media Excellence
James McKenzie
Chicks Talking Footy
Adrian Murdoch
Ally of the Year
Melissa Tandy
Rebekah Robertson
Jo Hirst
ANZ Excellence in Small Business
Hares and Hyenas
Gaytimes Festival
Centrestage Geelong
Connecting the LGBTQI+ Community
Minus18 Foundation
Switchboard Victoria, Out & About LGBTI Community Visitors
Headspace Bendigo, HEY Diversity Program
Volunteer of the Year
Erik Denison
Toni Paynter
Nathan Duong
A Healthy Community
Dr Cal Andrews, LGBTQI+ Homelessness Program
AGMC Conference Living and Loving in Diversity
Dr Catherine Barrett
Protecting our Community
Switchboard Victoria
LGBTIQ Legal Service
VincentCare Victoria, Rainbow Tick Accreditation
