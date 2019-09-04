—

The Gay & Lesbian Organisation of Business & Enterprise (GLOBE) Community Awards have announced their finalists for 2019, recognising outstanding achievements in the LGBTQI community in Victoria.

The sixth annual GLOBE Community Awards ceremony, to be held in Melbourne on October 11, will showcase contributions to the LGBTQI community across eleven categories including Excellence in Small Business, Healthy Community, Artist of the Year, Connecting the LGBTQI+ Community, LGBTQI+ Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Artist of the Year, Media Excellence, Protecting our Community, Straight Ally of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, GLOBE president Dan de Rochefort said, “The LGBTQI+ community continues to grow and prosper thanks to the tireless efforts of many who sacrifice their time to provide support, care for others, challenge the status quo and foster inclusivity.”

“GLOBE is proud to be able to celebrate all that is great about the Victorian rainbow community through the GLOBE Community Awards and we congratulate all of the nominees and thank them for all that they do.”

One of the judges for this year’s awards is the 2018 GLOBE Victorian LGBTQI+ Person of the Year, Jeremy Wiggins.

Wiggins is the co-chair of the trans masculine sexual health advocacy group, PASH.tm and is a longstanding advocating for the LGBTQI community in Victoria.

Wiggins will be joined on the judging panel by Chyloe Kurdas, Farrah Tomazin, Leonard Vary, Matt Buck and Sally Goldner.

The 2019 GLOBE Community Awards are presented in partnership with the Victorian State Government with support from a number of commercial sponsors and are being held at 6.30pm at Peninsula Dockland – Central Pier, 161 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands on October 11.

Tickets are selling fast and are available now at www.globemelbourne.com.au/product/2019awards

GLOBE is a not-for-profit community group that aims to unite Victorian and Australian LGBTQI groups and their supporters while encouraging diversity and inclusiveness through social, professional and community events.

The full list of nominees are as follows:

LGBTQI+ Person of the Year

Adele Moleta

Jo Bangles

Judy Tang

Artist of the Year

Peter Waples-Crowe

Gender Euphoria

James Welsby

Sportsperson of the Year

Stella Lesic

Kay Gravell

Erik Denison

Media Excellence

James McKenzie

Chicks Talking Footy

Adrian Murdoch

Ally of the Year

Melissa Tandy

Rebekah Robertson

Jo Hirst

ANZ Excellence in Small Business

Hares and Hyenas

Gaytimes Festival

Centrestage Geelong

Connecting the LGBTQI+ Community

Minus18 Foundation

Switchboard Victoria, Out & About LGBTI Community Visitors

Headspace Bendigo, HEY Diversity Program

Volunteer of the Year

Erik Denison

Toni Paynter

Nathan Duong

A Healthy Community

Dr Cal Andrews, LGBTQI+ Homelessness Program

AGMC Conference Living and Loving in Diversity

Dr Catherine Barrett

Protecting our Community

Switchboard Victoria

LGBTIQ Legal Service

VincentCare Victoria, Rainbow Tick Accreditation