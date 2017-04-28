—

THE President of a support group for older gay and bisexual men in Victoria has sent an open letter to the community in light of concerns the group may no longer be viable.

The organisation, Vintage Men Inc, was formed in 1992 and provides social support and advocacy for mature aged and older gay and bisexual men in Victoria.

However, in response to decreasing membership numbers, President David Morrison has penned an open letter explaining the organisation’s situation.

“As an organisation Vintage Men Inc… advocates, connects, and promotes visibility,” it reads.

“The part Vintage Men Inc plays in promoting the health and wellbeing of LGBTI Victorians is critical.

“A decline in membership numbers is now threatening our viability – a special meeting has been called to vote on closing or continuing the organisation. We believe it is important that the organisation continues.”

Morrison wrote the letter to appeal to all gay and bisexual older men in Victoria to support Vintage Men Inc.

The meeting to decide on the future of the organisation will take place on Monday 1 May at 7.30pm at the Betty Day Community Centre in St Kilda.

To find out more about Vintage Men Inc you can visit their website at: www.primetimersww.com