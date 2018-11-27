—

Cabinet minister Kelly O’Dwyer has said her colleagues in the Liberal Party are regarded as “homophobic, anti-women, climate change deniers” by the general public, according to the Herald Sun.

O’Dwyer reportedly made the comment during a 90-minute post-election meeting of federal Liberal MPs in Victoria earlier this week, adding that “it’s not who we are as Liberals”.

She blamed “ideological” warriors who had recruited members from conservative religious groups as a means to hijack the Liberal Party’s positions on social issues, and said the “crusades” of some MPs had reinforced the view that Liberals were anti-gay.

The meeting – which was attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison – was held amid warnings of an electorate wipe out after Victorian Labor’s landslide victory at the state election over the weekend.

Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy has previously come under fire from the LGBTI community, for his opposition to Safe Schools and silence on a number of key issues identified as priorities for sexual and gender diverse people.

During the state election over the weekend, experts forecast that 55 seats would likely go to Labor in the state’s lower house.

In Victoria’s upper house, the ABC’s election computer calculated that Labor would increase its numbers from 14 to 19, while the Liberals’ numbers were forecast to decrease from 14 to 9.

Early last year Kelly O’Dwyer announced $14,975 in funding for the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives (ALGA) to help it digitise outtakes from a classic documentary about the events leading up to and including Sydney’s first Mardi Gras.