Cabinet minister Kelly O’Dwyer has said her colleagues in the Liberal Party are regarded as “homophobic, anti-women, climate change deniers” by the general public, according to the Herald Sun.
O’Dwyer reportedly made the comment during a 90-minute post-election meeting of federal Liberal MPs in Victoria earlier this week, adding that “it’s not who we are as Liberals”.
The meeting – which was attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison – was held amid warnings of an electorate wipe out after Victorian Labor’s landslide victory at the state election over the weekend.
Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy has previously come under fire from the LGBTI community, for his opposition to Safe Schools and silence on a number of key issues identified as priorities for sexual and gender diverse people.
During the state election over the weekend, experts forecast that 55 seats would likely go to Labor in the state’s lower house.
In Victoria’s upper house, the ABC’s election computer calculated that Labor would increase its numbers from 14 to 19, while the Liberals’ numbers were forecast to decrease from 14 to 9.
Early last year Kelly O’Dwyer announced $14,975 in funding for the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives (ALGA) to help it digitise outtakes from a classic documentary about the events leading up to and including Sydney’s first Mardi Gras.
Menzies’ vision for the Liberal Party of Australia was a broad church party with both conservative and liberal threads. I emphasise that by ‘conservative’ I refer to the British conservative tradition (think the Queen for exhibit A) and by ‘liberal’ I again refer to the British liberal tradition, John Stuart Mill and all that. I certainly don’t mean conservative or liberal in their modern American usage, which mean vastly different things to what these words meant to Menzies.
The likes of Abbott, Bernardi, Abetz and Christiansen are not conservatives in any way Menzies would have approved. They are reactionaries. They dismiss science if it’s inconvenient. They promote religion in politics, not secularism which is at the cornerstone of what made Britain great during the two hundred years after 1750. They favour discrimination on all sorts of grounds, contrary to the efforts of intelligent British conservatives who successfully backed the decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK years before Don Dunstan started this process in South Australia.
These chaps from staunchly catholic or continental European protestant backgrounds wouldn’t know traditional British conservatism if it bit them on the arse. They are trashing the Liberal Party every day with their US-style grandstanding, their divisiveness, their culture wars and their terrible lies.
The funniest aspect to this is that they’re terrible at being reactionaries. They’ve greatly diminished “religious freedom” by whinging that there wasn’t enough of it. Their denial of science is now causing industry to back away from the Libs. Their grandstanding about the Israeli embassy has turned into an international embarrassment which will result in a humiliating backdown for ScoMo.
Either the Liberal Party reclaims its proper ground or voters are going to do this for it, but either way Abbott is the best thing the ALP have going for them during the lead up to the upcoming election.
Maybe we think they’re homophobic because the Liberal party LITERALLY changed the definition of marriage to exclude gay people in 2004.
Maybe we think they’re homophobic because when Turnbull was given the option to call a referendum, or even just put a policy position through the government, he instead called a PLEBISCITE, to delay the inevitable as long as possible.
And maybe we think they’re homophobic because Tony Abbott, who is know the politician all the Liberal media heads are saying should become prime minister STILL maintains that the gay marriage decision was wrong.