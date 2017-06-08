—

MARGARET Court Arena appeared to have been renamed on Google Maps this afternoon.

Google Maps showed the venue as Evonne Goolagong Arena, according to ABC News

Court has recently drawn wide criticism for her comments against marriage equality and against the LGBTI community.

In the wake of her comments, social media users called for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed, with tennis star Martina Navratilova suggesting in a tweet that Evonne Goolagong Arena “has a great ring to it”.

Google has now fixed the problem, restoring the arena to its current name in its maps.

A spokesperson for Google said its use of “a wide range of sources, including third-party providers, public sources and user contributions” made its maps comprehensive, but at the occasional cost of accuracy.

“We recognise that there may be occasional inaccuracies that could arise from any of those sources,” said the spokesperson.

Calls for the venue to genuinely be renamed are growing. An online petition calling on the Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust to rename the arena Evonne Goolagong Arena has gathered almost 9,000 signatures.