A GROUP of LGBTI activists clashed with police last night at a protest outside a Liberal Party fundraiser where Margaret Court was a guest speaker.

Court has been under fire since her recent public comments that began with criticism of same-sex marriage and escalated to a bizarre series of remarks comparing LGBTI people to Hitler and the devil.

In parliament this week, Attorney-General George Brandis defended Court’s appearance at the Liberal Party function in Melbourne, ABC News reported.

“We can and I do both stand up for the rights of gay people and stand up for the rights of others to express a view that I, myself, personally find distressing,” Brandis said.

The protest, organised by Anthony Wallace of the Equal Love group, attracted roughly 100 activists opposing Court.

“Our decision to call a protest against her was cemented when the Liberal Party decided to endorse her comments by allowing her to speak at a party fundraiser event as their special guest speaker,” said Wallace.

The protesters threw glitter and confetti at fundraiser attendees, chanting “Margaret Court you’ve lost the set, your bigotry can’t clear the net” and “fuck off Liberals”.

As the crowd grew more agitated, it was disbanded by police.

“We’ll try to fight every way possible so that we are seen and heard,” said Wallace.

“They should hang their head in shame for allowing this speaker to be a guest at one of their official functions.”