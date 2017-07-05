—

A RALLY in Melbourne for marriage equality is set to conclude with a mass “illegal wedding” of demonstrators.

The rally, to be held on August 26, is in protest of Australia’s laws restricting marriage to unions between a man and a woman.

Organised by Equal Love Melbourne, the rally is expected to draw thousands of people, with the mass “wedding” to happen at its conclusion.

“Australia is one of the few remaining Western countries in which LGBTI [people] are prohibited from marrying,” said the organisers.

“Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull refuses to risk his leadership by standing up to the right wing of his party on this important issue of civil rights, despite the majority of both houses of parliament supporting reform.

“Join thousands of other equality supporters this August as we send a message that this is simply not good enough and that we want marriage equality now.”

Equal Love will be issuing marriage certificates to all couples who choose to be “illegally wed” at the rally.

This August marks 13 years since the amendment of the Marriage Act restricting marriage to opposite-sex couples in Australia. Marriage equality activists have rallied every August since to protest.