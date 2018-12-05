—

Australia’s queer music festival Gaytimes 2019 has released its massive line-up, led by Electric Fields, Mojo Juju, and many more.

Gaytimes 2019 returns from February 15 to 17 2019, offering an enchanting weekend of music, art, community, sexuality and self-expression.

Over two days and multiple stages, Gaytimes will host 30+ live acts and djs to the mountaintop.

Heading the line-up is Melbourne rock act Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, joined on the bill by the likes of Kira Puru, Flint Eastwood, Maribelle, Ella Hooper, Moaning Lisa, and Handsome.

Selling out in 2018, the boutique festival will have a strictly limited capacity of 1000 festivalgoers who camp under the stairs or glamp in their own luxury bell tents.

It’s Gaytimes’ last year on the mountaintop at Lake Mountain Alpine Resort in Marysville, with the festival moving to a new location next year.

“Beyond our music lineup, Gaytimes will offer everything from speed dating to life drawing to bingo and yoga, as well as a series of talks,” Festival Co-Director Mason Browne said.

“Alongside our Gaytimes Drag Race – a literal foot race around the amphitheatre, last year we introduced the Gaytimes Walk Off, a competition for the punters with most fierce and fabulous outfits and tricks up their sleeve.”

The festival will be hosted by Granny Bingo, and feature the Melbourne Gay & Lesbian Chorus’ youth choir shOUT.

Early bird and first release tickets to Gaytimes 2019 are already sold out, with general release tickets now on sale.

To view the full line-up and get tickets, head to www.gaytimes.com.au.