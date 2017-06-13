—

MUSIC industry legend Molly Meldrum has called for the name of Margaret Court Arena to be changed.

After received a standing ovation at the venue on Friday night, Meldrum said he was uncomfortable there following Court’s recent comments , the Herald Sun has reported.

“I spoke to a lot of people on Friday night, doing a little survey for myself, and they all hated the fact it is called Margaret Court Arena,” he said.

“I would love for there to be some sort of poll in Melbourne, to see what the community thinks.

“We are all trying to be moderate and tolerant, and she comes out with these hateful comments, and with interpretation of the Bible, which is just wrong.

“She does not deserve it.”

Meldrum said he would prefer the arena renamed to honour Evonne Goolagong Cawley, which has been suggested by a number of high profile figures including Martina Navratilova.

He said he was heartened by the tennis community’s condemnation of Court’s comments, and praised other sportspeople and teams for being active in supporting LGBTI rights and marriage equality.