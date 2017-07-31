—

A VICTORIAN mother has spoken out about the “dangerous” content of the Safe Schools program.

A woman known as Political Posting Mummy has posted a Facebook video claiming that Safe Schools is exposing children to inappropriate sexual content.

“I am desperate to get the information out on the Safe Schools program,” she says.

“Victorian parents, we need to get really angry, we need to fight this.”

The woman criticises the gender theory component of the program.

“The Safe Schools program is not and never was an anti-bullying program,” she claims.

“The program is a transgender activism program.”

She speaks of being a tomboy as a child and allowing her own children to explore their own interests beyond traditional gender roles, before attacking gender theory and gender diverse people.

“Gender theory is an extreme theory. It’s unsubstantiated,” she says.

“The science doesn’t back it up.

“In the Safe Schools program they teach that there are 63 different genders.”

The woman goes on to claim her 13-year-old son was forced to “make a vagina” at school.

“That was my first concern,” she says.

“It was two weeks later when he got in the car and said, ‘Mum, I now know what a dildo is’.”

She says the students were shown dildos in class and claims it was part of the Safe Schools curriculum.

“To think that at 13, 14 years old, their teachers in the classroom are showing them how to use a dildo—no,” she says.

“So we removed him from that school.”

The woman says she asked her children to “collect some evidence” of what they were being taught through Safe Schools.

“My daughter now has evidence of being taught [at school] how to masturbate. She’s 13 years old,” she says.

“This program sexualises children. They do not let parents know what they’re teaching, that’s why there’s so much mystery around this. It was snuck into the curriculum.

“Safe Schools is teaching your children anal sex positions. The program is hyper, hyper sexual. I’m not okay with this. This to me is grooming.”

She returns to the subject of gender to claim that Safe Schools is attempting to abolish gender.

“They’re erasing gender. Male and female, no, no, that’ll be gone,” she says.

Responses to the video on Facebook have been divided.

“Disgusting. Not at 13. Let kids be kids at that age. There is a time and place to learn this but not at 13. Disgraceful,” wrote one person.

“Well said and thank you for alerting .This is so wrong in many ways. Inexcusable grooming,” wrote another.

Others felt the woman was misinformed about the content of the program.

“What are you all worried about? Do you think a safe schools program is going to turn your child gay or trans?” wrote one person.

“Kids need to be informed about others and the kids who are in the sexual minority need to feel they are normal. Information is king. This mother is very misinformed, creating worry where there shouldn’t be any.”

“The level of bigoted ignorance from this woman is remarkably disgusting,” responded another.

The Safe Schools curriculum resources are available online.