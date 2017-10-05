—

The Victorian government is embarking on a creative new approach to reduce homophobia using digital games.

Leading Victorian games studio Mighty Games has partnered with the Victorian AIDS Council and Victoria University to create an engaging app to give players of all ages insights into the experiences of LGBTI people and the prejudice and discrimination they can face.

Research shows family acceptance is the biggest factor influencing the health and wellbeing of LGBTI people, and this project will provide a new way for families and others to approach these issues.

The app will see players navigate through experiences faced by LGBTI people in order to build understanding, modify behaviours or change perspectives in a fun way.

“Creativity can play a powerful role in promoting understanding, and this project is one of the ways we are working to bring about positive social change for the LGBTI community and for all Victorians,” said Minister for Creative Industries and Minister for Equality Martin Foley.

“We look forward to working with Mighty and the project partners to create a game which will be available to people across the state, the nation and the globe.”

The project takes its inspiration from Metro Trains’ award-winning Dumb Ways to Die campaign, which incorporates a series of fun games with serious messages about rail safety.

Mighty Games, which creates its own titles and globally popular games for entertainment giants such as Disney, has established a new company, Mighty Serious, to deliver this and other game projects that aim to bring about positive change.

“The Mighty Serious team is excited about applying the techniques we use in games to make a positive change,” said CEO Alan Gibb.

“It’s the start of something we hope will deliver great outcomes for Victoria, improving the world, one game at a time.”

The game will be free to download and is expected to be launched in late 2018.