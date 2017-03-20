—

A man proposed to his long-time boyfriend during an Adele concert in Melbourne overnight, after the acclaimed singer brought him and his partner onstage.

After seeing 40-year-old Chris crying in the crowd, Adele brought him on stage between songs, along with his 37-year-old partner Wade.

The pair said they were originally from Perth but had been living in Melbourne for around ten years.

Wade then got down on one knee saying: “I never officially got to propose.”

Tens of thousands of fans then burst out into rapturous applause, before Adele quickly confirmed that everything had gone okay.

“Did you say yes,” she jokingly asked.

“I actually had no idea that was going to happen, congratulations.

“That’s the show done now, my darling.

“How lovely was that – bloody hell!”

The pair then returned to the crowd, and Adele dedicated her next song I’ll Be Waiting to the newly engaged couple.

There was a surprise proposal on stage at @adele’s final Oz show tonight! 🎉💕 #Adele #adeleaustralia #adelemelbourne #etihadstadium #ticketmasterau A post shared by Ticketmaster Australia (@ticketmasterau) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:49am PDT