A man proposed to his long-time boyfriend during an Adele concert in Melbourne overnight, after the acclaimed singer brought him and his partner onstage.
After seeing 40-year-old Chris crying in the crowd, Adele brought him on stage between songs, along with his 37-year-old partner Wade.
Wade then got down on one knee saying: “I never officially got to propose.”
Tens of thousands of fans then burst out into rapturous applause, before Adele quickly confirmed that everything had gone okay.
“Did you say yes,” she jokingly asked.
“I actually had no idea that was going to happen, congratulations.
“That’s the show done now, my darling.
“How lovely was that – bloody hell!”
The pair then returned to the crowd, and Adele dedicated her next song I’ll Be Waiting to the newly engaged couple.
Witnessing this is a moment I will never forget. The cheering from the crowd said it all – Australia Wants Marriage Equality.
As a new Marriage Celebrant I feel very strongly about this issue. The inequity does not make sense to me. Love is Love, doesn’t matter who you are.
If you’re out there Chris & Wade, I would love to marry you the moment it becomes legal. It would be my privilege.