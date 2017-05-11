—

MELBOURNE station JOY 94.9’s annual Radiothon fundraiser has returned and will run until June 30 to celebrate the diverse on-air voices of the LGBTI community across Australia.

JOY 94.9 is an LGBTI volunteer-based community radio station committed to providing a voice for our diverse community. It aims to enable freedom of expression, breaking down isolation, and celebrating queer culture, achievements and pride.

This year’s theme is ‘We Still Need JOY’, a reminder to Australia that although some may think equality has been achieved, in many areas of life LGBTI people are still struggling for equal standing.

“Australia is making changes in advancing LGBTI rights, but our community still fights for equality and acceptance in many areas of daily life,” said CEO Tennille Moisel.

“With marriage equality still not legal and leaders like Trump being elected, we still need JOY 94.9 now more than ever to advocate for LGBTI rights. We can’t do that without our community and ally support.”

While Radiothon runs until the end of June, the on-air week runs from May 12 to May 19. It’s a week full of celebrity interviews, fun activities, and colour, to help boost the funds raised during Radiothon.

During Radiothon, listeners and supporters can become members or donate to ensure JOY can continue to report on LGBTI events and milestones. Prizes are also up for grabs.