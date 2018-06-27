—

The Victorian AIDS Council (VAC) has won the 2018 Australasian Reporting Award (ARA) for Communication in the Not-For-Profit Sector for their If Annual Report.

The 2016–2017 Annual Report puts a spotlight on state-sponsored homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV (PLHIV) on a global scale.

Featuring portraits of 16 individuals from Victoria’s LGBTI and PLHIV communities, the publication describes the discrimination and harsh realities these individuals would face living in various parts of the world—including Australia, which was still to pass marriage equality at the time of publication.

VAC was among other accomplished ARA winners, including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Origin Energy, Mirvac Group, and the Australian Red Cross.

“Produced in the midst of the marriage equality debate last year, we’re incredibly proud of the team that took this opportunity to raise awareness of the homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, as well as stigma and discrimination faced by LGBTI and PLHIV communities both here and overseas,” said VAC president Chad Hughes.

“It was truly above and beyond what you’d ever expect from an annual report.

“It’s also a sobering reminder of how far we still have to go in ensuring our LGBTI and PLHIV communities are treated with dignity and equality, and afforded the same human rights as everyone else.”

VAC CEO Simon Ruth agreed that the report reflected the degree of work needed to overcome discrimination globally.

“The If report was a fantastic reflection of the diversity within our LGBTI and PLHIV communities with the various individuals representing nearly 20 countries,” Ruth said.

“The report both showcases a year of progress and achievements, while also acknowledging that, on a global scale, our work is not done.”

This is the second ARA win for VAC, after they took out the 2015 award for another annual report.