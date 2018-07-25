—

As the dust settles over a mammoth Southern HiBearnation, the bears of Australia and beyond have returned to their daily lives, taking with them much more than the memories, laughter, and newly forged friendships.

This year’s Southern HiBearnation hosted 21 events across Melbourne over one week in June, culminating in the crowning of Dale Apple from NSW as Mr Australasia Bear 2018.

With three massive sold out nights including the ever-popular UnderBear Dance, the feedback we’ve received from everyone confirms this as one of our most successful Southern HiBearnation weeks to date.

The VicBears committee would like to give a big shout out to The Laird for once again being the main hosts for our week-long bear invasion, and to Mannhaus for the daily movies and the final roundup.

And let’s not forget all our other amazing sponsors: Hampstead Dental, The Groomed Man Co, Arts Centre Melbourne, Club80, and Piercing HQ, who provided thousands of dollars worth of gifts and prizes.

Last but not least, a big thank you to the most important people — everyone that attended our events and made them so memorable.

Without you, this week just wouldn’t be possible. Thanks for all the great feedback to date.



Keep an eye out for our Union event on July 28 at The Laird, where we present a big cheque to charity as the final celebration of this year’s event.