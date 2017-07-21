—

HOMOPHOBIC flyers attacking marriage equality activists and likening the rainbow flag to the swastika have been put in letterboxes in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

The lengthy religious flyers include claims such as “state propaganda has morphed from Nazi political perversion into perverted gay activism for abnormal marriage equality.”

Stuffed into letterboxes in St Kilda and Shepparton, they include extremist messages about “media heterophobes” and “gender perverted role modelling” to young people.

“The 0.01% of aggressive ‘gay’ activism is being used to bully the 99.99% of global society into condoning sexual behaviour that is abnormal, unproductive of children, unhealthy and invasive of children’s natural born sexual identity,” the flyers read.

Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, slammed the flyers as hate speech.

“It shocks the conscience that such virulently anti-gay rhetoric has invaded the homes of residents in Melbourne are regional Victoria, promoting its message of hate and exploiting the Holocaust to demonise the LGBTI community and those supporting marriage equality,” he said.

“Imagine the fear and intimidation a young person will feel after being confronted with such repulsive slurs.

“It is also deplorable that this extremist group is twisting the teaching of Christianity in service of their warped agenda and reprehensible incitement.

“This incident once again demonstrates that the virus of bigotry remains a powerful force in Australia, and that we must all band together to defeat this growing threat and promote tolerance and inclusivity over the ideology of prejudice that these materials contain.”

The flyers are reportedly the work of controversial Christian group the Adelaide Street Preachers.