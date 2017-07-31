Victoria’s Pride Centre has added black and brown stripes to its rainbow flag logo, to help recognise Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and non Anglo-Saxon people in the LGBTI community.
During its last meeting the Pride Centre board noted the recent More Colour More Pride campaign in Philadelphia, which saw many flags adopt the two new colours over pride month to recognise queer people of colour.
“In changing the logo, the Board had three thoughts. First, the LGBTI community has been a major beneficiary of increasing public support for diversity and inclusion. We need to be leaders in continuing to identify and welcome groups who feel, or are
in fact, excluded from our community.
“Second, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI people have helped, in no small measure and by their personal and political examples, to build the community and the organisations we have today.
“They face severe and ongoing discrimination and oppression and we want our “welcome mat” to have a specific “hello” for them.
‘Third, it is clear that the proportion of non-Anglo-Saxon people involved in our community and its organisations is substantially lower than their proportion in the general population. We need to constantly remind ourselves the benefits it provides us are not enjoyed by many others, and we need to send signals we want this to change.”
too much, too much. Reformers are out of control.
A rainbow is a rainbow – I wasn’t aware that any colour in the rainbow represented my skin colour – hence the addition of brown and black to the Victorian flag is ridiculous and looks horrible.
The rainbow flag has been synonymous with the LGBT community for decades now. It has been a beautiful and natural representation of us all. This “other flag” will never represent me and I am one who certainly won’t be flying it.
I’m confused by this change. The existing rainbow flag never excluded people on race, it’s almost as though they are saying it was a flag that only represented white people. People of any ethnic background have always been included. None of the colours represent any specific ethnicity as I don’t know anyone whom is pink or red etc. A rainbow consists of the colours of the light spectrum, these new colours are not part of that.
We are now changing a flag of colours that represent unity for all to a race based flag. Makes no sense.