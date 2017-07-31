—

Victoria’s Pride Centre has added black and brown stripes to its rainbow flag logo, to help recognise Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and non Anglo-Saxon people in the LGBTI community.

During its last meeting the Pride Centre board noted the recent More Colour More Pride campaign in Philadelphia, which saw many flags adopt the two new colours over pride month to recognise queer people of colour.

“Our previous logo was an interim logo the board envisaged would change with the evolving discussion about what the Pride Centre will mean for the Victorian LGBTI community’, said board member Margaret Hansford.

“In changing the logo, the Board had three thoughts. First, the LGBTI community has been a major beneficiary of increasing public support for diversity and inclusion. We need to be leaders in continuing to identify and welcome groups who feel, or are

in fact, excluded from our community.

“Second, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI people have helped, in no small measure and by their personal and political examples, to build the community and the organisations we have today.

“They face severe and ongoing discrimination and oppression and we want our “welcome mat” to have a specific “hello” for them.

‘Third, it is clear that the proportion of non-Anglo-Saxon people involved in our community and its organisations is substantially lower than their proportion in the general population. We need to constantly remind ourselves the benefits it provides us are not enjoyed by many others, and we need to send signals we want this to change.”