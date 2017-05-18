—

THE business case for the Victorian Pride Centre has been approved by the state government, further securing the $15 million grant being provided to kick start the new centre. The news was delivered yesterday, on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

“This $15 million grant is the single most significant contribution that has been made by any level of government in Australia to the LGBTI community,” said board chair Jude Munro.

“The approval of the business case demonstrates the long term financial viability of the Victorian Pride Centre.”

Munro said the grant will be used to pay for the Fitzroy Street, St Kilda site that the centre has been offered by the City of Port Phillip.

The Centre will be based at 79 – 81 Fitzroy Street in St Kilda and will be offered on a freehold basis provided it operates there for the next 20 years.

“We announced the site in March and this is the second major milestone in the seven months following our establishment,” Munro said.

“This announcement will trigger our fundraising strategy to raise the rest of the $35 million required for the building.

“The Victorian Pride Centre will be a welcoming home to the many diverse organisations, informal groups and people that make up our community in Victoria.”