The word ‘no’ has been written across Melbourne’s skyline by an unknown organiser, with many led to believe it’s a reference to the current postal survey on marriage equality.

The writing could be seen above the CBD around midday on Tuesday, and as far away as Carlton and South Melbourne.

Leader of the Australian Greens Richard Di Natale took to Twitter to condemn the writing, which many have assumed advocates from No campaign are behind.

“This is not what Melbourne is about,” he tweeted.

“We will #ChooseLove and #VoteYes. Love is love.”

Members of the LGBTI community have similarly taken to social media to condemn the writing, while also putting their own spin on it.

“Vote yes on marriage equality,” the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Equal Rights Commission tweeted, by flipped around the word ‘no’.

“Equality now,” another tweeted.

“Our four-year-old wanted to know why someone was writing ON in the St Kilda sky,” another tweeted.

