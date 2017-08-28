The Greens have criticised the WA government’s recent commitment to increase funding for LGBTI mental health services ahead of the marriage equality vote as “inadequate and half-hearted”.
The government has allocated $30,000 each to Living Proud WA and the WA AIDS Council, along with $20,000 for grants, Out in Perth has reported.
“The $30,000 provided to Living Proud falls woefully short of the $80,000 which was pulled from the organisation by the McGowan government in June,” said Xamon.
“Restoring less than half of the funding needed to adequately run the organisation is insulting at best and negligent at worst.”
Xamon said she is concerned for the mental wellbeing of the LGBTI community in the leadup to the marriage equality vote, and that the time is wrong to reduce mental health funding.
“We have already gone backwards in funding these essential mental health and suicide prevention services, the announcement today isn’t really promising anything new and my calls for urgent investment in this space remain,” she said.
