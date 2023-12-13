Australian Human Rights Award For Conversion Practices Survivor Gabriel Osborne

National News News Western Australia
Shibu Thomas
December 13, 2023
Australian Human Rights Award For Conversion Practices Survivor Gabriel Osborne
Image: Gabriel Osborne (seated, extreme right). Image: AHRC

Conversion Practices survivor and outspoken mental health advocate Gabriel Osborne was awarded the Australian Human Rights Young People’s Award 2024. 

The other award winners were women’s equity and racial equality advocate (Human Rights Medal),  Northern Pictures (Media and Creative Industries Award), Advocacy Tasmania (Community Award) and the Aboriginal Legal Service of Western Australia (Law Award).

According to AHRC, 24-year-old Osrborne, “used their lived experience to advocate for survivors of institutional abuse and LGBTQIA+ conversion practices.” Osborne recently set up a not-for-profit organisation Flying Free  to advocate for systemic reforms nationally. 

A Survivor

In a video recorded before the awards, Osborne said they did not expect to be a finalist.  “I’ve only started my kind of activism and advocacy Journey over the past 18 months to 2 years,” said Osborne. 

Osborne was a former resident of Esther Foundation in Kalamunda, Western Australia. The  Christian-based rehabilitation centre with links to the Pentecostal church was shut down after former residents revealed multiple incidents of sexual assault, gay conversion practices and exorcism. 

Osborner previously said that they were held down “by groups of people and them commanding spirits to leave my body.”

In the video, Osborne shared their experiences of being a survivor. “I was abused in a mental health facility when I was 15 years old for a year and a half. I was subjected to really significant gay conversion practices and I was left suicidal and homeless,” said Osborne. 

Flying Free

Osborne started an online group for survivors of the Esther Foundation. “I heard the stories of hundreds of other survivors and realised this wasn’t an isolated incident this was happening all over the state and all over the country. I started reaching out to community leaders, to lawyers , to politicians, to really anyone that would listen about our community and what we needed.”

Esther said they along with two other survivors set up Flying Free to advocate for change nationally. “We’re hoping to expand the support and the advocacy we’ve been able to provide to our community to all victims in Western Australia and hopefully nationally helping them seek justice, seek psychological healing to share their experiences and be believed,” added Osborne. 



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

New Zealand’s Annie Kaio Crowned Miss Samoa Fa’afafine 2023
December 13, 2023 | Jacob Gamble

New Zealand’s Annie Kaio Crowned Miss Samoa Fa’afafine 2023
National News News
Aria Award-Winning Musician Beatrice ‘Bertie’ Blackman Named Curator For Sydney LGBT Museum Qtopia
December 12, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Aria Award-Winning Musician Beatrice ‘Bertie’ Blackman Named Curator For Sydney LGBT Museum Qtopia
New South Wales News News
PFLAG Slams WA Labor Government Over Delay In LGBT Law Reforms
December 12, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

PFLAG Slams WA Labor Government Over Delay In LGBT Law Reforms
National News News Western Australia
BeBe Gunn Departs Brisbane Drag Brunch
December 12, 2023 | Michael James

BeBe Gunn Departs Brisbane Drag Brunch
News Queensland News
Melbourne’s New AllAboard Pride Tram 2024 Design Unveiled
December 11, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Melbourne’s New AllAboard Pride Tram 2024 Design Unveiled
News Victorian News
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Members Vote To Cancel Controversial Police Accord
December 11, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Members Vote To Cancel Controversial Police Accord
New South Wales News News