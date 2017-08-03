—

Researchers have observed a large group of dolphins engaging in “bisexual” acts off the coast on Western Australia.

The Mandurah Dolphin Research Project, which spotted the dolphins in the Shark Bay area, wants to know why male bottlenose dolphins are so prone to having gay sex, according to Advocate.

“Apart from homosexual behaviour, males, unlike females, in Shark Bay have also been recorded to perform synchronous displays,” said Krista Nicholson from Murdoch University.

“In Shark Bay, where male dolphins form lifelong alliances, socio-sexual interactions between males are more common than between females or between the sexes.”

Researchers think the homosexual activity serves to bond the male dolphins and possibly to prepare them for courtship with females.

Many different types of animals are known to engage in gay sex.

Reports of this include penguins and vultures among many others.