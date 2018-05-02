—

This year’s Miss Burlesque Australia pageant will for the first time feature a drag queen contestant.

Perth’s Scarlet Adams will join competitors vying for the Miss Burlesque WA crown at the Astor Theatre next Saturday 12 May, Out in Perth has reported.

Also competing next weekend will be Amelia Kisses, Essie Foxglove, Fifi Fontaine, Lola Moore, Miss Lady Lace, Penelope Pop, and Sojourn Belle.

The winner will take the title from reigning queen Veruca Sour, and represent Western Australia in the grand final competition.

Miss Burlesque WA producer Melanie Piantoni—also known as A’dora Derriere—said the pageant will take an exciting new direction this year, with big changes to everything from the application process to the rules and judging criteria.

“Miss Burlesque Australia has undergone a major transformation to bring the competition into the next generation,” said Piantoni.

“The performers will be out to wow and seduce—they will bring out their burlesque big guns to impress the audience and the judges.”

Local drag favourite Adams posted on Instagram that she was “super excited” and “nervous AF” to be competing.

Miss Burlesque Australia is now in its eighth year.

The contest is not the first time Adams has tried her hand at a different kind of performance.

She previously entered Fremantle’s DANCEout same-sex ballroom dancing competition in drag.

The Miss Burlesque Australia grand final will be held in Perth in July.

Earlier this week almost 1,000 drag queens in the UK signed up to protest Donald Trump’s presidential visit later this month.

Manchester drag performer Cheddar Gorgeous, along with some friends, created the protest as a Facebook event inviting others to join in.