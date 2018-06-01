—

Perth-based electronic musician Pogo has incensed fans after a video of him talking about his homophobic attitudes and cheering on the Pulse massacre was discovered on YouTube.

Pogo is the alter-ego of Nick Bertke, who gained online popularity by remixing samples from classic Disney films and other movies into songs.

Bertke had seemingly created the video to explain his YouTube channel’s name, ‘Fagottron’. It is unclear when the video was actually recorded.

The video has been on a Pogo fan YouTube channel since the start of May, but was only recently discovered and posted on Reddit, according to Towleroad.

In the video, Bertke coldly explains the origin of the channel’s name and openly states that he’s “always had a very thorough dislike of homosexuals”.

“I’ve never liked a grown man acting like a 12-year-old girl. I’ve always found that to be quite disgusting,” he says.

“And so I thought to myself, how best can I express to the world that gays are just an abomination?”

“Or to be a bit more PC about it, how do I express to the world that I view gays as an abomination?” Bertke says.

“I think nothing encapsulates, really, the sissiness of a gay guy quite like the word ‘faggot’, so I’m going to call myself ‘Faggottron’ and hopefully people get it.”

Bertke’s explains that the cover for the name’s intent was that it references the German word for bassoon, ‘fagott’.

“I wanted to be subtle with the whole thing.”

He goes on to talk about his reaction to the Pulse massacre, appearing to call the 2016 mass shooting murder of 49 primarily Latinx queer people in Orlando, Florida “fantastic”.

“I have a fairly robust resentment of the gay community.

“I don’t want to really get into this, but when there was the Orlando shooting and the guy was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ or something I was like,” Bertke says before pumping his fist.

“But yeah, I’ve got to be a bit careful with that because well, you know, I don’t like gays, but I don’t want to see people getting killed in nightclubs either.

“But still, I mean, it’s just fantastic. It amazes me to see the West actually welcoming in a culture through the floodgates that wants gays dead.”

In 2013, Bertke was jailed for 3 weeks in the US and given a 10-year ban from entering the country after he was found to be touring the country without a work visa.

He has over 700,000 YouTube subscribers and tens of millions of views on his videos.