—

ONE in five straight men watch gay porn and more than half of gay men watch straight porn, a new study has revealed.

The study, which was published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, looked at porn use and viewing behaviours of 821 gay, bisexual and straight men from around the United States.

It found 21 per cent of straight men watched gay porn and 55 per cent of gay men watched straight porn. Bisexual men, however, reported watching guy on guy and girl on guy porn just as much as their gay and heterosexual counterparts. The only difference was they also watched a significant amount of bisexual porn.

The study’s lead researcher Dr Martin J. Downing said bisexual men aren’t “watered down gays or heterosexuals”.

“[Bisexual men] are more like heterosexual men in some things, and more like gay men in other things, but that’s a reflection of their own unique attractions. They’re not identical to either group in terms of their porn viewing, which I think is really interesting for understanding bisexuality,” he said.

Both gay and bisexual men also watched porn online more than heterosexual men. Most study participants reported viewing porn at home on a computer, tablet or smartphone, but many gay men reported use at sex parties or commercial sex venues.