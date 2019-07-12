—

LGBTQI youth career mentoring organisation Out for Australia is seeking to acknowledge young LGBTQI role models from across the country and to recognise the next generation of young leaders.

To do this, they are on the search for 30 Under 30 LGBTQI role models and leaders from across Australia in order to celebrate their work.

Out for Australia say their vision is to “create an Australia where every LGBTQI student and professional is confdent to be their true, and authentic self, in workplaces which celebrate diversity.”

Now in its fourth year, 2019’s 30 Under 30 is hoping to attract the broadest and most diverse set of nominees to date.

Last year’s winner, Nicholas Steepe, took home the title for his work in the community through both Headspace Dubbo & Charles Sturt University.

“We want to recognise our peers and celebrate the young LGBTQI role models who serve as a positive example for the values, attitudes and behaviours that Out for Australia exemplifies,” organisers say.

“These people show us what is possible in the face of adversity and inspire us to better ourselves by living lives guided by authenticity, courage and resilience.”

“We are looking for LGBTIQ people who have demonstrated tangible contributions to bettering the lives of LGBTIQ people in Australia, success in their respective career, and living the qualities of a role model: authenticity, courage and resilience.”

Nominations opened in June and the selection panel will include representatives from Out for Australia, BCG and diverse leaders from the LGBTIQ community.

Nominations Close 5.00pm, Friday 19 July.

Registrations for the ceremony opened at the start of July.

Nominations can be made at: www.113.vovici.net/se/13B2588B3E185502