QLD Govt Backpedals On Expanding Children’s Gender Service

The Queensland government has backpedaled after the Health Minister confirmed they would consider expanding the state’s Children’s Gender Service.

The Courier Mail reported last week that Health Minister Tim Nicholls confirmed a steering committee would oversee the implementation of all 25 recommendations of an independent review of the Queensland Children’s Gender Service.

The review came about after allegations of children and families being pressured into gender-affirming care. It was comprised of a panel of experts from across Australia, and found that the care being provided to gender dysphoric children was safe, evidence-based, and adhered strictly to national and international guidelines.

Nicholls said he would assess the implementation of the recommendations before deciding whether another review into the gender-affirming care model would be required.

“The LNP wants a Queensland free from discrimination where individuals are respected and free to live safely in their communities,” he said.

Within hours of the news being published in a Courier Mail article, the story was amended, saying that the government would consider the recommendations. It also emphasised the LNP’s vote to ban puberty blockers at its annual national party conference last year.

Delivery of recommendations halted

On Monday, Minister Nicholls made an appearance with Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie, where the latter emphasised the party’s concern about the expansion of the Children’s Gender Services under the previous Labor government.

He also announced that health minister had “directed his department to halt any further delivery on the recommendations” that came from the independent report.

“The concerns have been raised, and were raised by me, in debate in Parliament back in 2023 about the delivery of the Children’s Gender Service, and particularly the use of puberty blockers,” Nicholls said. “We remain very concerned about the use of those puberty blockers, particularly in light of evidence that’s coming in from around the world.”

In a statement to the Star Observer, AusPATH CEO, Eloise Brook, highlighted the importance of gender services and gender-affirming care in keeping young trans people alive.

“A lot of specialist work has gone into supporting the Gender Clinic in Queensland, and that work and knowledge has led to one of the best services in the country, with clear outcomes and benefits to young people and their families.”

“What’s happening in the moment [in the US and UK] is an abandonment of a lot of work that GPs and specialists have done for a long time to support families and young people. It’s uncharted territory… it’s experimental.”

Brook also emphasised the significant levels of distress experienced by trans adolescents and their families, something that is only aggravated by this kind of discrimination.

Tim Nicholls was contacted for clarification about his earlier comments.