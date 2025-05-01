QLD Parliament Indefinitely Delays Anti-Discrimination Reforms

Human rights groups have slammed the Queensland government for indefinitely delaying anti-discrimination reforms, leaving thousands of people exposed to harassment and discrimination on the basis of sexuality, gender, and disability, among others.

The legislated delay was part of an amendment to a broader Crime and Corruption Bill, which was passed by Queensland parliament on Wednesday night.

The amendment indefinitely pauses the implementation of the former Labor government’s ‌Respect at Work Act, which made it a legal requirement for businesses and government agencies to prevent discrimination before it occurs.

The Act is the most substantial reform to the state’s anti-discrimination laws since their passing in 1991.

Businesses and workers were expecting the new laws to take effect on July 1 this year.

“The government is electing to delay access to stronger protections for thousands of people across the state without a single justifiable reason,” said Jane Farrell, CEO of Basic Rights Queensland.

“At the same time, the deferral of these laws will create unnecessary uncertainty for businesses and delays their efforts to establish safe and respectful workplaces.”

Equality Australia’s Brisbane-based Legal Director, Heather Corkhill warned the delayed reforms sends a dangerous message that the rights of protected groups are not a priority.

“LGBTIQ+ people will continue to face discrimination and hate without the legal protections they need because the government has paused reforms that are critical, common sense and long overdue,” she said.

“Instead of listening to years of expert consultation, the government appears to be giving undue weight to fringe ideological voices that want to turn back the clock on equality.”

Concerns reforms were “rushed”

The indefinite delay comes less than two months since the Crisafulli Government announced a pause on the implementation of the Respect at Work and Other Matters Amendment Act 2024, with Queensland attorney general Deb Frecklington citing concerns that the reforms had been “rushed” by the pervious Labor government.

At the time, Queensland’s human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, said he was “bewildered” by the announcement.

“To pause the implementation of all these changes due to a concern about one aspect of the reforms, with no notice and no concerns previously having been raised with us, is a disproportionate response,” he said.

“To claim the reforms were rushed and not consultative enough is additionally misleading.”

The laws were backed by a three and a half year consultation process from the Australian Human Rights Commission, as well as the Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council. The Queensland Parliament Legal Affairs and Safety Committee had also implemented two prior inquiries.

A clearer definition of discrimination, stronger hate speech protections for groups including victim-survivors of domestic violence, and the first protections for asexual and aromantic people are just some of the safeguards lost.

“Stronger anti-discrimination protections are not just a legal necessity but a moral and social imperative to ensure the dignity and safety of all Queenslanders,” said Co-Convenor of the Queensland Domestic Violence Services Network, and CEO of the Centre for Women & Co, Stacey.

“Pausing the implementation disregards an evidence-based process and the voices of those most impacted by discrimination.”