Australia Is Officially Hosting The 2030 Gay Games

Perth has officially beaten Denver to secure the rights to host the 2030 Gay Games after months of campaigning.

The Federation of Gay Games made the announcement today naming Perth as the presumptive host city for The Gay Games XIII.

Perth to host the Gay Games XIII

It’s been over a year since shortlisting for the 2030 Gay Games began with a dozen cities originally in the running before the shortlist was reduced to just ten.

After Adelaide was no longer in the running Melbourne, Perth, Cape Town, Taipei, Auckland, Denver and Edmonton remained in contention until Perth remained as the only Australian city in the running at the final two.

The official announcement was made in Spain overnight, with Duncan Campbell, Officer of Communicationsexpressing his excitement in a statement issued today.

“I’m so inspired and thankful for the work on behalf of both bid cities to expand the global LGBTQ+ sporting and cultural movement. I am excited by the opportunity to reconnect with new communities across Oceania and Asia, following Gay Games Hong Kong, and build on the legacy of Sydney, one of the most well-attended iterations of the Games in 2002″ he said.

After two years a tireless hard work on the bidding process the team behind Perth’s successful bid are thrilled at the outcome and the opportunities it brings Australia and Perth.

“Perth is so incredibly honoured to be named the presumptive host for Gay Games XIII 2030″ said Laurie Butterly, co-chair of the Perth bid team.

This is for our LGBTQIA+ community who have worked tirelessly to support this bid. We can’t wait to bring the world to Perth in 2030.”

With the official announcement now live contract negotiations will commence with the Perth hosting committee as preparations commence.

The 2023 Gay Games were hosted by Hong Kong with Guadalajara announced as the co-hosting country for the year.

Over 5,000 people attended the 2023 event, which takes place across 10 days, every four years.

The 2026 Gay Games will be hosted in Valencia, Spain.