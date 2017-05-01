—

AUSTRALIA’s first openly gay sports CEO is set to make history this evening by taking a same-sex date to an awards night.

Maxwell Gratton of the Football Federation of Victoria will walk the red carpet of the Dolan Warren Awards at The Star in Sydney with his boyfriend Chris Murnane.

He is thought to be the first openly gay sports CEO to attend an official event with a male partner.

“For me it’s very natural,” said Gratton.

“From my perspective, I think it’s long overdue, but it’s an honour to be the first. Hopefully it sets an example and inspiration for LGBTI advancement within sport.”

Gratton is prioritising work towards diversity and inclusivity in football, including for “men and women, people of all abilities, new arrivals, Indigenous Australians, and those who are same-sex attracted and gender diverse”.

Gratton says he’s working hard for acceptance and celebration of LGBTI people in particular within football.

“A lot of people who are LGBTI shy away from sport, because of perceived or actual homophobia,” he said.

“I’m hoping that’s something I can make serious inroads into in my tenure as Football Federation of Victoria CEO.”