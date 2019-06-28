—

The rescued Star Observer and its new publishers Out Publications have announced former Sydney Star Observer editor Andrew M Potts as the publication’s editor for its 40th anniversary issue, due out in July, replacing outgoing editor-in-chief Matthew Wade.

Potts was the final editor of the Sydney Star Observer before it and its Victorian sister publication, the Southern Star, were rolled into a single national title under the name the Star Observer in 2011.

Potts returns to the role seven years after he left the Star Observer to become the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTI news website Gay Star News.

Potts began writing for the paper as a political columnist in 2007 after gaining work experience writing for Out Publications owner Lawrence Gibbons’ City Hub and Bondi View newspapers among other publications, as well as contributing feature articles for DNA Magazine.

Potts was elected to the board of the Star Observer’s old publishers, SSO Media, in 2008 as they weathered the global financial crisis, serving on three subcommittees before leaving the board to become a news journalist for the paper, rising to become news editor and then editor.

“It’s good to be back in the role after so long and I look forward to reconnecting with our stakeholders,” Potts said of his appointment as editor.

“I wish Matt all the best and he’s always welcome to return as a contributor.”

“I was employed at the Sydney Star Observer during the 30th anniversary year and was commissioned to write the paper’s 30 year history, so this is all just a little bit of history repeating for me,” Potts said of the publication’s upcoming birthday anniversary.

“The 40th anniversary edition will be primarily focused on the history of the publication and its relationship with different groups. Going forward from that we plan to take the Star Observer back to its roots with a strong focus on news and opinion and giving community groups both a platform and a voice.”