The Date And Theme For The 2025 Queens Ball Awards Has Been Released

Brisbane Pride have announced the date for the upcoming Queens Ball Awards in Brisbane, so get ready to celebrate!

The longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world is returning to City Hall this June.

So it’s time to get ready to frock up and celebrate the achievements of our community together.

The Queens Ball Awards return

The biggest night on the Brisbane social calendar is back with the Queens Ball Awards returning this June to Brisbane City Hall.

Established on Tamborine Mountain sixty four years ago the event is the longest continuously running LGBTQIA+ event in the world.

Now hosted at Brisbane City Hall as a fundraising event, hundreds of people from the Brisbane community gather and present the publicly voted awards to the community.

“Brisbane Pride are pleased to announce the date of the 64th annual Queens Ball Awards” she organisation said on Facebook.

“This year we will come together and celebrate the remarkable achievements of our community on Saturday June 28 at Brisbane City Hall once again.”

“Join us to celebrate with the theme of “Many Voices One Pride” this June.”

“Nominations and ticket sales will open soon.”

Nominations for the event include the long running category of Drag Performer Of The Year, won by Brisbane darling Gayleen Tuckwood in 2024.

Other awards include Volunteer Of The Year, Activist Of The Year and a variety of other awards that recognise local community groups, organisations and performers in Brisbane.

The list of nominees for the 2024 awards included 226 individuals and organisations with 4750 votes cast for the awards – making it the most hotly contested in Queens Ball history.

A crowd of over 500 community members gathered in City Hall last year celebrating with a fabulous night of entertainment, with inclusion taking centre stage at the event.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy reflected on the continued importance of the awards and the journey ahead for the community on the night.

“Through these stories and countless others, we have shown the world the beauty of living true to oneself,” he said.

“But as we honour our past, we must also look to the future.”

“This year, we will face choices as a community, at a time when the journey towards full equality and acceptance is far from done” he said, acknowledging that our community must support and advocate for the transgender and non-binary community.”

For more information about the awards head to brisbanepride.org.au