The White Lotus Star Parker Posey Goes Viral In New ‘Gay Anthem’ Remix

Parker Posey, star of The White Lotus season three has found herself at the centre of a viral video following her latest TV appearance.

After appearing on The Today Show and recalling her favourite lines delivered on the program one fan has remixed it into an iconic dance track.

Now fans are lapping up this hilarious track.

Parker Posey goes viral

The White Lotus is arguably the gift that just keeps on giving.

First it was Jason Isaacs in that very revealing moment earlier this season, then it was the creepy kiss between the two Ratliff brothers.

However Parker Posey, star of season three has been serving up some classic one liners that have kept everyone entertained.

It was always going to be a struggle to live up to the wonder that was Jennifer Coolidge in seasons one and two.

“These gays, they’re trying to kill me” still lives rent free in our collective minds to this day.

However Parker Posey as pill popping southern mother Victoria Ratliff has been serving up her own memorable one liners all season long.

This week the television icon appeared on the The Today Show where she discussed her iconic delivery on the show.

She recalled her favourite words including “Tsunami,” “Buddhism” and of course the memorable “Piper, No!” leaving the hosts and viewers in stitches.

The appearance had viewers living for it, so much so that Instagram meme maker T.Kyle took the appearance and remixed it into his very own Parker Posey club mix, creating a new gay anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T. Kyle (@t.kyle)

The track quickly went viral amassing thousands of views and reactions on Instagram in just a few hours and over 2 million views over on X (Twitter).

“Omg my prayers have been answered !!!!” wrote one on the video.

“I will never not be alive now” wrote another.

Of course over on X (Twitter) fans were praising the star as well.

they are gonna be spinning this banger on the stage at world pride https://t.co/bSyXQGQyO6 — CH (@chertz) March 20, 2025

It’s happened. I’ve started hearing gay men doing impressions of Parker Posey in the White Lotus in public spaces. It’s official, she’s a gay icon. pic.twitter.com/o39TC48c7F — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) March 21, 2025

Call me Parker Posey in white lotus season 3 because I’m slightly buzzed and saying TAR HEELS — Luke Mayeux (@LukeMayeux) March 21, 2025

*parker posey voice* lorazepam — win ✭ (@lonestarcasino) March 21, 2025

The White Lotus airs on Binge in Australia with new episodes weekly.