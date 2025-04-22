Image: Instagram
Dance the night away with all your ha-babes at HABIBI, blending the legendary dance music of the Middle East with the fabulous spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community! DJed by the phenomenal DJ Chadi. Enjoy modern dance beats with a core of Middle Eastern tunes, with incredible lighting, visuals and performers! Dance the night away with your habibis and celebrate the beauty of our Queer Middle Eastern community alongside friends, and allies.
Habibi Melbourne
When: May 9, 2025, 10pm – 4am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $25–$45
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**
