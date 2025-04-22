Habibi Melbourne

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 22, 2025
Habibi Melbourne
Image: Instagram
Dance the night away with all your ha-babes at HABIBI, blending the legendary dance music of the Middle East with the fabulous spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community! DJed by the phenomenal DJ Chadi. Enjoy modern dance beats with a core of Middle Eastern tunes, with incredible lighting, visuals and performers! Dance the night away with your habibis and celebrate the beauty of our Queer Middle Eastern community alongside friends, and allies.

Habibi Melbourne

When: May 9, 2025, 10pm – 4am
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets: $25–$45
Accessibility: This event is standing-room only.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Fanny Paq: FriYAY May Queer Party!
April 22, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Fanny Paq: FriYAY May Queer Party!
Melbourne Scene What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
April 17, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
Hairy Mary’s Easter Sunday
April 17, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Hairy Mary’s Easter Sunday
Brisbane Stage What's on
Sam Elkin In Conversation for IDAHOBIT
April 17, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sam Elkin In Conversation for IDAHOBIT
Melbourne Scene What's on
Sundaylicious Melbourne RnB: Easter Long Weekend
April 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sundaylicious Melbourne RnB: Easter Long Weekend
Melbourne Scene What's on
Rainbow Votes Election Forum with Courtney Act
April 11, 2025 | Tamuz Ellazam

Rainbow Votes Election Forum with Courtney Act
Melbourne Scene Sydney What's on