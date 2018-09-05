—

To celebrate the release of Troye Sivan’s new album Bloom, the Star Observer is very excited to have 10 signed copies to give away thanks to EMI Australia.

The critically acclaimed new album features “Animal,” the singles “Bloom” and “My My My!” plus “Dance To This” featuring Ariana Grande.

Sivan was our August issue cover star and spoke to us about the album, saying he wanted Bloom‘s queerness to be front and centre.

“I wanted to show that there’s no shame about [gay sexuality] in the first place,” he said.

“So that’s why I wrote about love and sex for the album—things anyone would write or sing about—because it’s no different.”

Upon their release, “Bloom”, “My My My!” and “Dance To This” each became the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter. Combined streams worldwide for the three tracks have surpassed 500 million.

Blue Neighbourhood, Sivan’s 2015 debut album, topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries and has sold more than 2.5 million adjusted albums worldwide.

The single “Youth” claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Club Play chart and has been certified Platinum in the U.S. Singles “Wild” and “My! My! My!” are both Platinum in Australia.

Sivan’s numerous awards include two ARIAs, a Billboard Music Awards trophy and two GLAAD Media wins.

He also stars in the upcoming gay conversion therapy drama Boy Erased.

To enter use the form below and tell us, in 50 words or less, which is your favourite Troye Sivan track and why. If you are on mobile, hit the button which says ‘Enter Competition’ to navigate to the entry form.

Entries are restricted to Australian residents only.

To check out Bloom, head to: https://troyesivan.lnk.to/Bloom

5 Stars – NME

4.5 Stars – Rolling Stone

4 Stars – The Guardian and Independent

7.5 / 10 – Pitchfork

Album Of The Week – Stereogum

