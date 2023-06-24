A True Friend: Kim Petras And Her Friendship With Sam Smith

June 24, 2023
A True Friend: Kim Petras And Her Friendship With Sam Smith
Image: Kim Petras and Sam Smith made history together with their hit single Unholy. Image: Kim Petras/Facebook

Besides making history from the collaboration on the hit single Unholy with Sam Smith, trans-pop artist Kim Petras has revealed how much of a dear friend she considers Smith.

Last year, both Petras and Smith made history when they became the first non-binary and trans musicians to get a number-one hit on the US’s Billboard Hot 100. Unholy was also a hit in the UK as it sat on top of the charts for four weeks.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Petras became the first trans person to win a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group category with her collaboration with Smith.

In an interview with Metro, Petras spoke about her work with Smith and the “incredible journey” they’ve gone on together.

“I had so much fun with Sam and I think we together felt very strong on stage and gave each other lots of confidence,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve learned a lot from Sam regarding how to handle media and people commenting on your appearance, looks, your body. People were really harsh to Sam but I was very impressed to see how Sam handled all of that and didn’t let it get close.”

Backlash From Unholy Performances

The pair had received backlash—more so Smith—with their hell-themed performances of Unholy. The pair were accused of promoting Satanism, with Ofcom receiving over 100 complaints about their performance at the Brit Awards.

Smith has also been mocked and hated since coming out as non-binary, along with embracing body positivity. However, Petras has said that Smith has taught her how to take them on the chin.

“It’s so tough sometimes, you go through comments or press stuff and you’re like, ‘Oh my God everyone hates me’. But give it a few hours, touch grass and breathe and let it go by,” she said.

The Can’t Do Better singer also revealed that she and Smith “text all the time” and that she’s keen to work with Smith again in the future.

“They’re just a really truly talented, gifted artist who really writes and cares about the music. I love working with those kinds of artists,” she said.

“I would love to collaborate again and whatever I do next get Sam on. It’s got to be the right song. This song came along after a few years of talking about collaborating and the song was just right.”

You May Also Like

