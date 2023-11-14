American Actor Lukas Gage And Hairstylist Chris Appleton End Marriage

American actor Lukas Gage, and husband British hairstylist Chris Appleton have filed for divorce.

Gage, 28, is best known for his roles in White Lotus, Euphoria, Love, Victor, You, and Queer as Folk.

Appleton, 40, “hairdresser to the stars”, has a client list that includes Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Lopez.

‘Irreconcilable Differences’

According to TMZ, on November 10, Appleton filed divorce papers citing, “irreconcilable differences”.

A source told TMZ that “this was not an easy decision for [Appleton] to make, but he tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.”

In April, Gage and Appleton were married, by Kardashian, 43, at Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel. The wedding was documented on an episode of The Kardashians, which aired last week.

In May, they both posted to social media while honeymooning in Mexico.

‘I’m Very Happy. Very Much In Love’

In March, Appleton told Drew Barrymore, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, “I’m very happy. Very much in love. And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

That same month, Gage, during an interview on the Today Show, said, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man. Something about being in London, I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

Gage and Appleton made their relationship publicly known in February after posting holiday photos from the St Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico.