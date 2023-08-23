American Comedian Matteo Lane Marries Partner Rodrigo Aburto

American comedian Matteo Lane has gotten married to partner, professional dancer Rodrigo Aburto.

In a post to social media on Sunday, Lane, 37, shared a slow-motion video of the two dressed in black and red outfits, kissing in confetti.

Aburto also posted to social media, writing, “Thank u…now I’m married .”

Colleagues, friends, and fans offered the couple their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.

Comedian Rosebud Baker commented, “The hottest married couple!!!”

Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “Aweee” along with a heart eye emoji.

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka commented, “Congratulations @matteolane this is AWESOME 😍also ok FASHION!!”

Comedian Alec Mapa joked, “PRE-NUP!!! I mean, CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Drag performer Brita Filter wrote, “So beautiful! Congrats.”

First Appeared Online Together In June

The first time the couple appeared together on social media was in June, when Lane posted a sequence of comedic thirst traps of the pair.

In the comments Comedian Chelsea Handler joked, It’s hard to tell who the top is here.”

In a subsequent post, Lane shared a photo of the couple walking in Rome.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “What’s that in your pink pita pocket?”

Lane is currently travelling around the world for his stand-up special, The Al Dente Tour.