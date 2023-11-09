American Drag Race Star Denali Engaged

American Drag Performer, and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, Denali has gotten engaged to their partner of six years, Alexander.

On November 8, Denali shared the announcement on social media.

‘To Endless Nights On The Dance Floor’

The drag star wrote, “We engaged! Six years ago you asked me to dance at Berlin not even a week after I moved to Chicago and six years later I asked you to marry me on your 30th.

“To a whole lifetime of adapting to what life throws at us, morphing into the new versions of ourselves and our family and to endless nights on the dance floor. Now give me that corporate insurance! Love you [Alexander].”

Drag Stars Share Congratulation

Many Drag Race stars left messages of congratulation in the comments.

Shea Couleé, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 said, “Aswwww! Congrats you two!”

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote, “CONGRATS TO YOU BOTH!!!!”

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 contestant, Olivia Lux wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHHH CONGRATS BABIES!!!!!”

Drag Star and recurring RuGurl Jujubee, wrote, “Take my breath anwaaaaaaaaay,” in a sing-song fashion.

Kitamean, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season One, said, “Congrats boys!”

Fellow 13 contestant Rosé joked, “rosé found dead,” before adding, “jk love you both so much,” along with a string of emojis.

Denali competed in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, placing eighth. In episode ten she was asked to sashay away after landing in the bottom two, along with Olivia Lux.