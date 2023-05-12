American Singer Omar Apollo Reveals Moment He Realised He Was Gay

American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo, 25, has revealed the moment he realised he was gay.

In an interview with fashion designer Willy Chavarria for the New York Times, Apollo was asked if he was openly gay in high school.

“No, I didn’t even know I was gay,” Apollo responded.

“OK, I did — but not really. I was 17 when it really hit me, and I remember I was in the shower like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’

When the realisation hit him, Apollo said that he did not immediately come out. “I just made music about … things,” he said.

Apollo: My Queerness Is Who I Am

Speaking about how he is perceived, Apollo said, “I try never to think about the way I’m perceived. It’s impossible for me to force my queerness because it’s just who I am.

When it came to relationships Chavarriav asked Apollo, “What do you think is worse: having a broken heart or breaking someone else’s heart?”

“I’d rather be broken up with,” Apollo responded. “I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person. I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.”

‘i b sucking dick fr’

In December, Apollo responded to accusations of queerbaiting with a quip that went viral.

The accusation came in a tweet that asked, “is omar apollo another queerbaiting singer? like those type “i don’t label myself let me wear cropped and paint my nails and i say i find another guy hot” cuz i like his song but i don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbating.”

Apollo, whose queerness has never really been a secret, reiterated that he is queer, by responding, “no i b sucking dick fr.”

Adding, “from the back.”

no i b sucking dick fr https://t.co/quomgO6QUg — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 28, 2022

Apollo has sung about his queerness in multiple songs, including, “Kamikaze” and “Bi Fren”, which are on his Apolonio EP.

Last Year, Apollo released his debut album, Ivory. It got him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.