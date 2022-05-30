—

It’s the moment adoring fans of the Australian drag scene didn’t even know they were waiting for! A chance to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the mysterious world of drag, including for some lucky touring locations, a special look at the process behind the stunning transformation from ‘drab to fab’!

Advertisement As Seen on TV, the trailer for which gives major 90’s Rage opening vibes, is touring Australia from 27 May – 16 July and will hit 19 different locations in every state and territory – a hectic schedule by any performers standard, let alone in dragtastically high heels!

Art Simone says: “It’s always been a dream of mine to tour Australia – all the way from woop woop to the red centre – and share my love of drag. To be able to do this and also create safe and inclusive spaces for all, makes it a deadset bucket-list moment. I’m stoked!”

Some lucky fans in select locations will get the chance to attend professional Backstage Beauty School workshops, intimate pre-show Drag 101 workshops with the stars of the show!

Etcetera Etcetera says: “For a lot of trans and gender diverse people, makeup is a tool to face the adversity of day-to-day life. In our series of workshops, we want to give a safe space for everyday Australians to discover how to express their inner beauty and have the confidence to be exactly who they are inside!” Get tickets at www.asseenontvtour.com