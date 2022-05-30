Art Simone says: “It’s always been a dream of mine to tour Australia – all the way from woop woop to the red centre – and share my love of drag. To be able to do this and also create safe and inclusive spaces for all, makes it a deadset bucket-list moment. I’m stoked!”
Some lucky fans in select locations will get the chance to attend professional Backstage Beauty School workshops, intimate pre-show Drag 101 workshops with the stars of the show!
Etcetera Etcetera says: “For a lot of trans and gender diverse people, makeup is a tool to face the adversity of day-to-day life. In our series of workshops, we want to give a safe space for everyday Australians to discover how to express their inner beauty and have the confidence to be exactly who they are inside!”
Get tickets at www.asseenontvtour.com
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment