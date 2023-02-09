—

AUNTY is THE Inter-indigenational kiki to be at this Midsumma Festival! Come and join the fierce and fabulous First Nations queer party and celebrate music, Black women, Queer Icons and Indigenous royalty.

You’re sure to enjoy the fabulous line-up of artists, DJs, pop-up performances and, of course, plenty of impromptu vogueing! AUNTY is the place to be to let your inner self run wild on the dance floor in celebration of the Indigenous queer community. This is one party you should be sure not to miss.

Where: Fringe Common Rooms, Corner Lygon and, Victoria St, Carlton

When: February 11, 9:00 pm

Tickets: from $15